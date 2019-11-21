Thursday November 21, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has sent a heart-warming message to his wife, Rachael Ruto, who is celebrating her 51st birthday.





Rachael, who is a devoted Christian, was born on 21st November 1968.





Ruto, who is the second in command in Kenya’s Government structure, took to social media where he publicly declared, in a sweet message, his love and admiration for his wife 28 years into their marriage.





Dr Ruto poured out his heart by showering the Second Lady with loving words which most women only dream of hearing from their husbands.





“Happy Birthday my lovely wife, best friend, confidant and companion, Mama Rachel”





“You are the greatest gift of my life, my peerless supporter and a distinguished mother to our lovely children.”





“I am proud of you,” Ruto wrote.





Ruto’s message has mesmerized a number of Kenyans who are used to boring birthday messages from President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.



