Tuesday November 19, 2019 - Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, was booed and heckled on Saturday by hired goons, who did not want him to continue with his address.





According to sources, Kutuny, who was speaking during an outdoor service at Evangelical Bible Church in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, was allegedly bragging about the ODM Party securing the Kibra parliamentary seat when boda boda riders, who were allegedly hired by Deputy President William Ruto, stormed the venue causing commotion.





The bodaboda riders hooted continuously while screaming and causing commotion at the venue.

Kutuny, who was making a speech, could hardly be heard due to noise from the motorcycles' horns.





Taking to his social media, the MP thanked COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, and nominated MP, Wilson Sossion, among other leaders, who had accompanied him to the service.





Further, he stated that the leaders had raised Ksh 2 million in aid of the church.





"I took the opportunity to commend Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund board for working on modalities aimed at improving the prices of maize and addressing other challenges facing farmers," he stated.



