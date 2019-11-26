Residents of West Pokot have thanked Deputy President William Ruto for visiting them in their time of need.





On Monday, Ruto risked his life and boarded a chopper from Nairobi to West Pokot County where he visited the injured and even offered food and medical donations.





The DP braved bad weather and reached Kapenguri Hospital where victims of Sunday’s landslide are receiving treatment.





The landslides that occurred due to heavy rains claimed the lives of 54 residents and displaced over 120,000 people.

Dr Ruto was the first Government official to visit the region while other Government officials led by Interior CS Fred Matiangi claimed that they couldn’t access the region due to bad weather.





Here are some comments from Kenyans…





“Many Thanks DP for really paying a visit to the situation as it is in West Pokot County,” Monica.





“Ruto’s privately owned chopper managed to reach West Pokot whole the Govt own military choppers could not managed the weather. Maajabu,” Mark





“It is the function of Govt to be there for its citizens in times of disasters. Bitter Matiangi supporters behind #Disaster4PoliticalOpportunity after the coward CS avoided West Pokot with the pretense of Bad Weather. Ruto ni dawa ya ujinga na ushenzi katika Taifa hili,” Thomas



