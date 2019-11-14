Thursday November 14, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated a tactical plan ahead of the release of the much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report in a move seen as angling towards thwarting his Deputy, William Ruto's influence in Mount Kenya.





According to reports, Uhuru has called for a meeting with Mt Kenya leaders this Friday that will completely neutralize the DP.





This is even as the region faces division after the emergence of two factions in Jubilee i.e Kieleweke, which supports the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Tanga Tanga that is bankrolled by Ruto.





“Uhuru will meet regional leaders to make them understand the handshake and the BBI as he has been on the receiving end for long because of the two issues," said one the MPs who requested to remain anonymous.





More reports have it that several of the region's political, religious and business leaders were invited.

However, official communication is yet to be made and the venue too is yet to be unveiled.

Sources close to the DP revealed the venue and also alleged that Ruto will attend the meeting.





"All Mt Kenya leaders will attend a Mt. Kenya Parliamentary Group meeting tomorrow (Friday, November 15, 2019) at Sagana State Lodge chaired by Kenyatta and Ruto.”





“All other activities shelved," Peter Kamau, Inua Mama's communication official posted on Facebook.





However, Jubilee's Communication Director, Albert Mwemusi, played coy with details of the meeting.





He affirmed knowledge of the aforementioned meeting.





"The meeting may be there but I don't think it is a PG meeting," Mwemusi stated.



