Thursday November 14, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has for once admitted that he is no longer a member of the ruling Jubilee Party.





In a remark he made on social media, Ruto referred Jubilee Party as Uhuru‘s Jubilee meaning that he is on the sidelines and no longer part of the ruling elite.





The DP referred to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the people‘s conman who uses deceit to destroy parties even Uhuru’s Jubilee.





Ruto made this remark on Thursday after one of the local dailies reported that a section of Rift Valley politicians had asked him to confront President Kenyatta instead of harassing Interior CS Fred Matiangi and his PS, Karanja Kibicho.





“Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people's conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU's Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat."



"We'll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators, ” Ruto said.



