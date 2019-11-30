Saturday November 30, 2019 -Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir, who has been described as Jubilee's iron lady, has vowed to end the political career of ODM Leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking at an Inua Mama rally in Wajir County, she vowed to ensure that the BBI report is implemented without any changes, as it spelt doom for Raila's career.





She further congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on releasing the document that she termed a work of art and would help in sending the ODM leader home.





"Let me thank the President for releasing the BBI report to the public after almost a year of waiting.”





“You gave Raila and his team time to go create the BBI (report) and bring back to you.”

“Now we will pass it as it is without any changes," Korir announced.





Korir claimed that the Former PM had anticipated getting to power by having the BBI introduce the post of a powerful prime minister who would be appointed by Parliament.





She pledged to make sure that Parliament doesn't alter the report's recommendation and add more power to the post which she believed would make the position lucrative to Odinga.





Korir urged the former prime minister not cry foul as he was key in the preparation of the document.





She also congratulated the president for keeping his word in ensuring that the country was peaceful.





"Mr. President you promised you won't let anyone disrupt the peace in this country and I want to congratulate you because you did it by bottling Raila and his entire team," she went on.



