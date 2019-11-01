Friday November 1, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished claims that he is fighting with President Uhuru Kenyatta for the control of Parliament.





In a tweet on Friday morning, Ruto affirmed that no one will break the unity between Jubilee Party members and indirectly chided former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





''Obvious usual sponsored FAKES by those petrified by Jubilee UNITY who want to engage us in pettiness (mkeka/choo-type) of yore."





"Senators should ignore this nonsense."





"The President and I are focused on Big 4 & transformation."





"No amount of provocation will derail us or shake Jubilee,'' said DP Ruto.





Ruto was reacting to a story that was published by one of the local dailies on Friday headlined ''Uhuru and Ruto fight for control of Parliament''.





The publication had alleged that top leaders in the ruling Jubilee party were engaging in supremacy wars over the country's push to raise the debt ceiling to Sh9 trillion.





This is not the first time a local newspaper has published a story which Ruto termed as fake news meant to taint the good relationship between him and President Uhuru.



