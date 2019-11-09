Sunday November 10, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally asked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to apologise to Kenyans over the chaos that was witnessed in Kibra during the by-election on Thursday.





During the by-election, ODM goons led by Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, beat some Jubilee MPs who were overseeing the election.





Among the MPs who were beaten include Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa and former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale.





Referring to him as 'Tinga', Ruto said the former Prime Minister was fond of perpetuating 'gangsterism' and demanded an apology from the opposition chief.





"As Kenyans we demand that Tinga/his party unconditionally, unequivocally and publicly renounce the culture of violence, chaos, terror and gangsterism their signature modus operandi as witnessed in Kibra and unreservedly apologise to victims past and present for their hurt and loss," Ruto wrote on Twitter



