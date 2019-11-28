Thursday November 28, 2019 - A section of Deputy President William Ruto‘s allies have poured cold water on the newly launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying it was a waste of time and taxpayers' money.





Speaking on Wednesday, Uasin Gishu County Women Representative, Gladys Shollei, said everything in the BBI report is covered by the Jubilee Party manifesto and the Government should dismiss BBI and implement the ruling party's manifesto.

“I think if I read the BBI report and compare it with the Jubilee manifesto basically he is saying “I have failed," Shollei said.





Shollei opined that President Kenyatta has powers to transform this nation, adding that he doesn’t need the report to do so.





“First of all, we should not have had a BBI, we should not have had it and in fact, it has confirmed to me it was not necessary, “Shollei said.



