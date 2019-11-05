Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Outspoken Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has launched a scathing attack against former Treasury CS, Henry Rotich, and former PS Kamau Thugge claiming they presided over widespread plunder and corruption at the Treasury.





Speaking during an Interest Rate Cap debate forum in Nairobi, Kuria blamed the duo for the current economic crisis claiming that they advised the Government to borrow commercial loans at between 9 per cent and 10 per cent when the World Bank and Africa Development Bank (AfDB) offered cheaper loans at 1 per cent.





“I want my good friends Mr. Rotich and Thugge to look at Kenyans in the eye and say that they have committed treason for seven years,” Kuria said.





“Just tell me whether those people will not burn in hell,” Kuria added, suggesting that Rotich and Thugge went for these expensive commercial loans because they got kick-backs.





On the same breath, Kurian fingered the Parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee, headed by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, for not being diligent.





“I want to say that we have lied to Kenyans and we have also failed in our oversight responsibility,” said Kuria.





“The reason we are in this hole is because we (Parliament) could have said ‘NO’ but we said ‘YES’,” he added.





Kuria proceeded to apologize on behalf of Parliament for misleading Kenyans on budget figures and the ballooning debt.





“For seven years, we have cheated this country about our deficit, we have cooked books, we have cheated people that we do zero-based budget,” Kuria stated.





Kuria challenged the Executive to follow suit and apologise to Kenyans before they face the consequences of their actions.





Rotich and Thugge are currently facing corruption charges in the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dam projects where billions were embezzled.





Watch the video below.