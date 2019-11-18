Monday, November 18, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto's daughter, Abby Ruto, is among the top performers in the 2019 KCPE.





Taking to social media shortly after Education CS Prof. George Magoha released the results, Abby’s mother, Prsica Bett, revealed that her daughter had scored 406 marks out of 500.





" God you are Ebenezer, you Grace is sufficient! 406 it is...Glory to God ," she said.





In 2017, Ms Prisca made headlines after she sued Ruto for child support claiming that he had neglected his daughter who was then aged eleven.





However, Ruto came out to publicly acknowledge siring the child in 2006 but claimed that the allegations of not providing for his child were being peddled by his political detractors and irresponsible men who had also sired children with Ms Bett.





" My 11 year old child Abby is well catered for including her education in private boarding school.”





“Politicians& Busybodies should keep off.”





“For the record I did find Abby's mother a 90k-a-month job,40k monthly upkeep ever since.”

“She went ahead to get her own 3 other kids though.”





“The other father/s should be men enough and look after their kids.”





“Trying blackmail for me to cater for other men's children won't work ," Ruto wrote on twitter.





The top candidate scored 440 marks with only 9,777 candidates attaining 400 marks and above.



