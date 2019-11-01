Saturday, November 2, 2019

-After 10 years stint at Royal Media Services, seasoned journalist, Hussein Muhammed, hosted his last show last Tuesday.





It was an emotional moment as Hussein’s colleagues bid him good-bye and good will messages from top politicians and ordinary Kenyans flooded social media as the celebrated journalist hosted his last show where he interviewed Murkomen and Mbadi.





Citizen TV has unleashed a promo announcing that Waihiga Mwaura will take over from Hussein Muhammed.





He will host his first show on November 5th, 2019.





“ #NewsNight takes a new form, shape and substance. Beginning Tuesday November 5,

@WaihigaMwaura steers the ship that is one of Kenya’s biggest news and current affairs show” the station captioned a video posted on twitter.





The exit of Hussein Muhammed was a major blow to Royal Media Services because his weekly News Night show where he pinned down popular politicians through heated interviews was one of the most watched political shows in the Country.





Word has it that Hussein is head to Al-Jazeera, the international media giant that is funded by the Government of Qatar.





Will Waihiga Mwaura fit into Hussein’s big shoes?





