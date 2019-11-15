Friday, November 15, 2019- Details of the fat ‘salary’ former First Lady and mother to President Uhuru, Mama Ngina is paid monthly by taxpayers have emerged and sparked uproar among Kenyans.





According to the Business Daily, Mama Ngina has been pocketing a staggering Sh568, 218 tax-free monthly salary at the expense of Kenyan taxpayers.





The National Treasury defended her fat salary stating that that she is entitled to the money as a surviving spouse to founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who passed on in 1978.





The salary Mama Ngina draws is equivalent to fifty percent of the pension that Mzee Kenyatta would earn if he were alive.





The salary is also exempted from tax in line with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Acts of 2003 which established a legal framework for payment of pensions to former Presidents and their surviving spouses.





This has left Kenyans divided on whether the 2003 law can be backdated to apply to Mama Ngina whose husband had died in office twenty-five years before.





The monthly payment is said to have started before her son Uhuru was elected President in 2013.





In 2018, Uhuru revealed that his mother was still looking to get a pension from the Nairobi County Government for her husband's work for the Nairobi Municipal Council in the 1920s.





