Thursday November 14, 2019 - A popular Kalenjin community lawmaker has accused Deputy President William Ruto of frustrating President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks to secure his legacy before his term expires in 2022.





Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, Tiaty MP, William Kamket, said that the DP should step aside if he is unhappy with President Kenyatta's administration.





He also said that the DP is free to resign if he feels dissatisfied with the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





“If you are dissatisfied with the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, I dare you to resign,” he said.





Kamket issued a statement while responding to fierce criticism against Police IG Hillary Mutyambai, Interior CS, Fred Matiang'i, and his PS, Karanja Kibicho, over violence witnessed during last week's Kibra by-election.





A section of DP Ruto's allies had earlier claimed that the trio was behind chaos witnessed in some parts of Kibra during the by-election.





However, Kamket said that the leaders are misguided and need to stop hitting out at civil servants.





“Stop blaming civil servants.”





“Stop blaming the CS, PS and the Inspector General.”





“Let him come out boldly and say it is the President he is blaming,” he said.



