Kenya Airways

Cargo Security Manager

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Nairobi

Job Field: Aviation / Airline

Description

Responsible for overall Cargo security to implement, enforce and coordinate security systems and procedures for Kenya Airways termini, freighters, cargo, mail and Courier Shipments networkwide, in order to meet objectives of Kenya Airways and the requirements of KCAA and International Aviation Regulations.

Responsibilities

· Oversee implementation of procedures for the security of freighter both during overnight stay and turn around to ensure nil illegal access into the aircraft.

· Develop and ensure implementation of procedures and processes to ensure no illegal or prohibited items are carried on board KQ flights and customer freighters networkwide.

· Develop and ensure implementation of procedures and processes to ensure security of cargo, security of premises, property and personnel in off airport locations.

· Implement effective coordination of cargo warehouse security operations to ensure nil security lapses.

· Develop and ensure implementation of procedures for effective screening and secure storage of cargo, courier and mail during handling.

· Implement processes and procedures to ensure no unauthorized access into cargo terminal and airside.

· Ensure availability of cargo terminal access passes at all times.

· Be responsible for full compliance to cargo security SLAs by cargo handlers.

· Maintain cordial and effective liaison with both internal and external stakeholders in managing hub security issues.

· Continuously assess risks and threats to hub security operations and implement mitigating action.

· Coordinate gathering of intelligence on acts of unlawful interference against cargo operations and analyse collect data and initiate counter measures.

· Ensure speedy preliminary investigation on all reported incidents and onward forwarding to Investigations Team.

· Ensure compliance with IATA ground operations and safety standards, Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and other relevant regulatory requirements.

· Ensure security inspection and tests are regularly conducted to ensure that cargo, mail and courier security standards are adhered to.

· Support routine monitoring of safety and quality management of critical activities and ensure ongoing conformity to safety standards.

· Prepare, monitor and control the security budget for areas that fall under him to ensure effective cost control.

· Ensure effective coordination at Cargo Ramp security staff for maximum output.

· Manage cargo operational security staff HR issues in relation to trainings, leave and performance review.

· Ensure proper utilization and maintenance of security/office equipment to achieve cost effective operations.

· Ensure that the company meets its contract obligation with regards to customer airlines being provided with security services by Kenya Airways security.

Qualifications

· Degree or diploma (equivalent) in security related field.

· 7 years relevant experience, 3 of which must be in Security Management position.

· Aviation security courses

· Quality Management Systems certifications

· AVSEC Trainer of Trainers certification

· Screeners’ Certification

Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications online.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Senior Management Accountant – Joint Venture & Decision Support

Description

Reporting to the Manager, Management Accounting, the role holder will be responsible for Joint Venture and Decision Support functions of the Management Accounting organization. This includes the provision of financial and non-financial information for the business.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that the Company’s interests in Joint Ventures (“JVs”) are properly accounted.

· Ensure that reporting obligations to partners and other key stakeholders are met in a timely and accurate manner.

· Develop and maintain processes to ensure compliance with financial terms of joint venture contracts.

· Ensure preparation of year-end and preliminary audit schedules for the cost tie backs

· Incorporate revenue data for final settlement.

· Carry out audits on joint venture partner financials.

· Development and maintain procedures to ensure accurate reporting for long range plan, budget and forecasting relating to the joint venture.

· Provide financial information to support business partners in joint venture decision making.

· Manage a data repository for each joint venture that includes all financial information pertaining to the Joint Venture such as the partnership agreement, audited financial statements and settlement agreements.

· Develop joint venture annual budgets with relevant partners.

· Identify on a monthly basis routes which achieved cabin factors below breakeven and those average fares below seat cost then communicate the same to the business for remedial action.

· Work with the revenue accounting and revenue management divisions to establish causes for low revenue retention and highlight the same to the business and management.

· Monitor on a monthly basis standard loads by flight, sector and aircraft type in order to identify deviations from expectations then seek corrective actions

· Regularly evaluate the KQ route schedule to determine its profitability and identify the impact of equipment changes by route

· Manage process flows within the budgeting module to ensure that group budgets and periodic forecasts are consolidated in line with inputs from the various business units.

· Challenge the various business units within the company by evaluating the financial impact of their intended strategic decisions (network expansion, fleet evaluation, capital expenditure justification) in order to enhance sustainable growth.

· Evaluate and monitor various inputs into joint venture routes, contracts, SPAs and assess the impact of each JV performance on overall network profitability and advise management.

Qualifications

· A degree in accounting or finance and/or a recognized accounting qualification.

· Certified Public Accountant (CPA K) or Complete Certification Chartered Accountant (CA).

· At least 5 years job related management experience including 2 years in a management accounting function.

· Strong analytical skills.

· Understanding of business realities and well developed business acumen.

· Exposure to and participation in business and financial planning and decision making.

· Able to work under time pressure.

· Proven integrity, transparency and accountability through work performance

· Ability to handle multiple tasks and follow through without compromising quality.

Ab Initio Pilot Trainee

Description

The Kenya Airways Ab Initio Pilot Trainee Programme gives you a launchpad into a career as future professional airline pilots where you will play a pivotal role towards connecting Africa to the world and the World to Africa while providing our Guests with a delightful customer experience.

Qualifications

You are our preferred candidate if you meet the following minimum qualifications, competencies or personal attributes:-

· Have a University degree from a recognised university

· Must have attained a Mean grade of B (plain) or equivalent in your O’level/KCSE/GCSE or equivalent certification, with a B (plain) grade in Mathematics, English and Physics

· Must be Kenyan citizens aged 18 and above but not beyond 28 years

· Minimum height of 5’4” and a maximum of 6’2”

· Must be a good team player of high integrity

· Must posses strong interpersonal, communication and organizational skills

· Must be medically fit with good eyesight

· Keen to learn under a very demanding environment.

Please note that we will NOT PROGRESS with applicants who do not meet the minimum requirements or do not provide all the information required as per the advertisement e.g. university degree, mean grade, grades in Math, English and Physics, age, height, ID number, etc.