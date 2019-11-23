Responsibilities

· Welcoming, receiving, signing in and dealing with and directing staff, Students, parents, school visitors and stakeholders as appropriate

· Operating the Academy main telephone, transferring calls, or taking and delivering messages as appropriate

· Handling queries and complaints via phone, email and general correspondences

· Managing the school’s mail inbox, replying, forwarding messages and making appointments for staff as appropriate

· Managing the Academy reception area, Lounge and meeting rooms at the admin block adding and removing content as appropriate

· Receiving and sorting incoming mail for delivery to appropriate staff Recording, stamping and posting outgoing mail

· Routine word processing, as and when required

· Assisting in the maintenance of the school’s filing and archiving systems, general clerical and administrative tasks such as photocopying, printing, laminating etc.

· Support in handling/coordination of academy events, both internally and externally

· Managing Admin department office supplies such as stationery, equipment and furniture

Requirements

· Degree in Business Management or related course

· Minimum 2 years’ relevant work experience

· Must have experience working in a busy office setup.

· Effective communication skills, both verbal and written English proficiency required.

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

· Training on customer care and strong interpersonal skills

How to Apply