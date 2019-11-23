Responsibilities
· Welcoming, receiving, signing in and dealing with and directing staff, Students, parents, school visitors and stakeholders as appropriate
· Operating the Academy main telephone, transferring calls, or taking and delivering messages as appropriate
· Handling queries and complaints via phone, email and general correspondences
· Managing the school’s mail inbox, replying, forwarding messages and making appointments for staff as appropriate
· Managing the Academy reception area, Lounge and meeting rooms at the admin block adding and removing content as appropriate
· Receiving and sorting incoming mail for delivery to appropriate staff Recording, stamping and posting outgoing mail
· Routine word processing, as and when required
· Assisting in the maintenance of the school’s filing and archiving systems, general clerical and administrative tasks such as photocopying, printing, laminating etc.
· Support in handling/coordination of academy events, both internally and externally
· Managing Admin department office supplies such as stationery, equipment and furniture
Requirements
· Degree in Business Management or related course
· Minimum 2 years’ relevant work experience
· Must have experience working in a busy office setup.
· Effective communication skills, both verbal and written English proficiency required.
· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
· Training on customer care and strong interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Send your Application Letter and CV as one document stating your current position, contact details as well as names and contacts (telephone and e-mail address) of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications and work experience. Indicating the Title of position and Reference Number on the subject line of your email to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke hard copy applications will not be accepted. Only those submitted through Email will be considered. The closing date for the applications is C.O.B Monday 25th November, 2019.
