Monday November 18, 2019 - There seems to be growing rebellion by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Central Kenya against President Uhuru Kenyatta, especially after last Friday’s meeting at Sagana State Lodge.





Led by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, the leaders say that President Uhuru Kenyatta under-performed with regards to his address during the recent Mt. Kenya politicians' meeting.





In the meeting hosted by Uhuru at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri on Friday, Uhuru called for unity, urging politicians to support him and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

But according to Gachagua, the President under-performed, because he only said what he has been saying, and didn't bring out anything new in his address.





He noted that Uhuru said nothing out of what is already known, adding that personally, he was not satisfied by what the Head of State said.





"I have no satisfaction with what Pres. Kenyatta said in Sagana."



"What he said is what I've always known," he said.





"The President said he hasn't read the BBI report so he doesn't understand what people are supporting or opposing."



"When it is released, he said he will print enough copies for everyone," he added.



