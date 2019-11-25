Monday November 25, 2019 - Keiyo South MP, Daniel Rono, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to extend his term in office through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking on Sunday in his constituency, Rono told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be wary of Uhuru, noting that he wants to stay in office through the creation of the Prime Minister’s position.





"I can state categorically here in broad daylight that through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), President Kenyatta has a hidden agenda, that of extending his stay in power," said Rono.





However, he warned that Uhuru will not be allowed whatsoever to continue with his term through the creation of another office in 2022.

He termed the move as unacceptable and that Rift Valley will oppose Uhuru’s bid to gun for the Prime Minister’s position in 2022.





"President Uhuru Kenyatta, we will not allow you to be the Prime Minister of Kenya since you could have finished your ten years in office and now time for other individuals to lead the country," added the Keiyo South MP.





He said that come 2022 after the term of President Uhuru Kenyatta ends, they will support Deputy President William Ruto to be President.



