Tuesday November 26, 2019 -ODM Communications Director, Philip Etale, has asked Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report for their own good ahead of its release.





In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Etale said that the report is not meant to benefit President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga alone.





He reiterated Kenyans will reap big if the report is adopted and implemented.





"It is not about Raila Odinga, it is not about Uhuru Kenyatta or anybody else, BBI is about Kenya and Kenyans.”





“We need a good future for our generation, our children and our children’s children," he tweeted.





In reference to tribalism which has for decades ensnared Kenyans, he said BBI is the ultimate solution to creating harmony among Kenyans.





"We must live and move around the country without fear of victimization. Kenyans must have something to smile about.”





“As a nation, we must ensure ONENESS and say NO to CORRUPTION, MARGINALIZATION, STIGMATIZATION, TRIBALISM and VICTIMIZATION. BBI is the only way," he said in another tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



