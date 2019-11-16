Saturday, November 16, 2019 - ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, paid a visit to ailing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho on Saturday at his home in Vipingo residence.





Joho was recently admitted at a Mombasa Hospital and later discharged after suffering a bout of malaria and is currently recovering at home.





Taking to social media, the f ormer Prime Minister, shared a photo with Joho and said he was in high spirits.





“Visited the Governor of Mombasa Hassan Joho at his Vipingo residence to wish him quick recovery following his recent hospitalization after a bout of Malaria."



"It was good seeing him in good spirits” the post read.



Joho then posted



"It was my pleasure to receive the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga who paid me a visit early today. It is always a privilege and pleasure to meet and engage with my party leader and mentor."

Joho, who is the ODM Deputy Party Leader, was in hospital during the November 7th Kibra by-election and commenting on Imran Okoth’s win, he said:





: “God is good."



"I think what has made me feel better today is the results of Kibra."



"I wish Imran all the best”.