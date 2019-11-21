Thursday November 21, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Nairobi MCAs to exercise discipline and unity in assembly affairs.





Speaking on Wednesday when he held a consultative meeting with party MCAs at a Nairobi hotel, Raila advised the legislators to conduct themselves with decorum and avoid violence when solving issues.





“You are honourable members.”





“You must exercise a high level of discipline and conduct yourselves with decorum.”





“You must be role models to those aspiring to become leaders tomorrow,” Raila said.

Raila said frequent fights in the County Assembly have tainted the good image of honourable members.





“We fought so hard for devolution and we should not make it fail by frequent wrangling.”

“You must defend it at all costs,” he stated.





ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, called on the MCAs to work together as a team for better services to the people.





“You are a strong team and this was evident during the just concluded by-election in Kibra,” Sifuna said.





“I want the new Minority Leader to be open and transparent in discharging his duties to avoid causing dissatisfaction among members," Sifuna added.



