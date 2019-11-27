Wednesday November 27,2019-

Deputy President William Ruto‘s allies have continued to mock former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following the release of the much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).





On Tuesday, Uhuru received the BBI report and unveiled it at the Bomas of Kenya.





Commenting about BBI report, nominated MP, David Sankok, said BBI should be passed because it is good for all Kenyans.





However Sankok said ODM leader Raila Odinga will be at mercy of Deputy President William Ruto to make it to the premier position.





Sankok opined that to be Prime Minister, if the BBI report is approved, Raila will have to again vie for MP, and then await Ruto's appointment, claiming that the DP will win the 2022 presidential race.





"This means that for Raila to be Prime Minister he must face off with Imran in Kibra then come to Parliament before Ruto, when he becomes President, can give him the seat (Hii inamaanisha Raila ndio awe Prime Minister aende amenyane na Imran pale Kibra akuje bunge ndio DP Ruto akiwa rais ampe Prime Minister)," Sankok told Milele FM on Wednesday morning.



