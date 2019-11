"This means that for Raila to be Prime Minister he must face off with Imran in Kibra then come to Parliament before Ruto, when he becomes President, can give him the seat (Hii inamaanisha Raila ndio awe Prime Minister aende amenyane na Imran pale Kibra akuje bunge ndio DP Ruto akiwa rais ampe Prime Minister)," Sankok told Milele FM on Wednesday morning.