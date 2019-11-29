Friday November 29, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has objected calls by some MPs to adopt the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Parliament.





On Thursday MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto said they will adopt the initiative inside parliament to avoid high cost of a referendum.





But speaking during the unveiling of New ODM headquarters at Lavington, Nairobi, on Thursday, Raila dismissed the push for a parliamentary initiative saying Kenyans will vote for the improved document in a referendum.



“The process must be people-owned; it must not be taken to Parliament,” he said.

A number of party officials backed Raila's remarks and voiced fears of the document being frustrated in Parliament by lawmakers oscillating around the Deputy President.





ODM chairman John Mbadi termed the current Parliament as "too divided to be trusted with an important national task as driving constitutional reforms.





“I hear people talking about parliamentary initiative. I want to state here categorically you can't initiate a constitutional reform through Parliament. How do you expect the initiative to pass in that kind of a divided House?” Mbadi said.



