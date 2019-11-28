Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Rails Odinga, officially launched the party’s new multimillion headquarters on Thursday in Lavington, Nairobi.





Dubbed Chungwa House, the new office sits on property thought to be worth Sh180 million.





The Party had been using the rented Orange House in Kilimani since 2006.





In July, the property’s owner, Caroli Omondi gave the Party an eviction notice over rent arrears.





"They were supposed to be out by September last year.”





“They promised me to pay by March this year all debt, now it's August with no pay.”





“I went to court, obtained a court order, so it's for them to pay or I will auction everything inside the office.”





“Let the secretariat respect and honor their promise or get arrested and pay the rent forcefully” said Caroli Omondi.





All the party’s honchos were present during the ceremony.





See photos below.