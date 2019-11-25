Monday November 25, 2019 -The decision by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to work with government and bring about cohesion caught opponents by surprise, especially Deputy President William Ruto.





This was revealed by his aide Dennis Onyango who not ed that the issue has affected the DP since the handshake.





For 18 months now, Raila has been working closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta, with the two leaders often launching projects together.





Speaking on Saturday, Onyango, who is also Raila spokesman, slammed critics of the ODM leader, arguing that the change of strategy by his boss has been troubling them.





He further argued that Raila's decision not to fall to blackmail has led to the current anxiety among his opponents.





"Their cover got blown when Raila Odinga changed tack.”





“They are still hoping they can bully and blackmail Raila to join them in playing the old way," he said in a tweet.





On Friday, Ruto accused Odinga of allegedly hiding his antagonist political approach in the Building Bridges Initiative to blackmail Kenyans.





“Kenyans are not fools to just accept conmanship hidden in BBI which they are using as a political tool for 2022,” said the DP during a thanksgiving ceremony for Jubilee candidate in the concluded Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga at Bomas of Kenya.





“You cannot hide violence behind the BBI or handshake. Violence is violence,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







