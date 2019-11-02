Sunday November 3, 2019

-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have asked Deputy President William Ruto to declare his position about Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





BBI as it is commonly called is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The initiative aim is to change the mode of governance from Presidential to Parliamentary where office of a Prime Minister and two of his deputies will be formed.





Already, Ruto’s sycophants have threatened to oppose the Initiative but the DP has not yet spoken about his true stand on the matter.





Now speaking on Saturday, Siaya Senator, James Orengo asked the DP to declare his position over the matter instead of politicking.





"Ruto must declare his stand on the BBI. Those he has lined up to oppose the document must also give us the alternative they're proposing. Let them put their proposal on the table" said Orengo.





On his side, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo called out the DP saying he should pack up and leave government for not supporting the president's plan on the BBI.





Amollo said Ruto was contradicting the president who has already declared his support for the BBI.





"There is no turning back on the push for reforms, which we know will be ushered in through the BBI initiative. We will only listen to Raila and Uhuru, nobody else,” Amollo said.



