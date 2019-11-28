Thursday November 28, 2019 - Oxford trained Economist, David Ndii, has lambasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, accusing him of abandoning electoral justice when he had a handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Raila Odinga reconciled with Uhuru on March 9th, 2018, a move that caught a number of their handlers flat-footed.





The two have since launched the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report which they believe will ultimately solve the challenges the country has been facing.

But according to Ndii, who was once a National Super Alliance (NASA) lead strategist, the BBI deal is a secret report that is only beneficial to Mr Odinga.





"Uhuru Kenyatta stole an election.”





“Raila traded people’s quest for electoral justice for a personal, secret deal.”





“The victims are excited by diversionary red herrings that have nothing to do with this impunity as we hurtle to another election up for stealing,”’ Ndii stated.



