Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Kapseret Member of Parliament and Deputy President William Ruto’s spanner-boy, Oscar Sudi, has insisted that former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, practices witchcraft.





While speaking in a recent public function, Sudi said that Raila has been using black magic to confuse his followers and that’s why some of them nearly worship him.





He warned Raila’s supporters to open their eyes because the witchcraft that he uses to blind them will affect the future generation.





Sudi further insulted Simba Arati calling him a fool and accused him of hiring goons to scare Jubilee supporters in Kibra, leading to a low voter turn-out that favoured the ODM candidate.





Watch this video of Sudi and other Tanga Tanga politicians ranting after they lost heavily in the recent Kibra by-election.