Monday November 11, 2019 -Former Prime Minister on Sunday unveiled his new power team for the 2022 polls, during the ODM's Thanksgiving rally at Kibra's DC's Grounds.





Speaking at the rally, Raila cut links with his NASA partners, among them former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.





Raila paraded the team on whose backing he is likely to run on in 2022, which includes members from the Mt Kenya region, Rift Valley, Ukambani and Western Kenya regions.





Leaders who appear to be walking alongside Raila, and who attended the function include Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro and Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi.





Others are Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Youth Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh, Wajir Woman MP Fatma Gedi, Kilemi Mwiria (former -Tigania West), Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, Kakamega Senator Cleopa Malala and nominated MP Godfrey Ososti from the Western region.





Waweru hinted that the alliance has already left the station, terming it the beginning of a major journey to save the country from crooks.





“This is the beginning of a journey to save Kenya from crooks. What has happened in Kibra by-elections mirrors what we will do in 2022 led by Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.





On his side, Raila said that ODM's win in Kibra is of great importance to the entire nation, and has proved that Kenyans can no longer be bought into voting for people.





"This Kibra election is an example to the whole country that Kenyans are yearning for change," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



