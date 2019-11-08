Friday November 8, 2019 -ODM's Bernard Okoth has officially been declared validly elected Member of Parliament for Kibra Constituency.





The incoming MP garnered 24,636 votes against Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga's 11,230.





Amani National Congress candidate Eliud Owalo emerged third with 5,275 votes.





Mariga called Imran on Thursday night and conceded defeat before the counting process was complete.





“Hello boss, this is Mariga, I have called to congratulate you."





"It was a good race. We did not fight."





"I am ready for lunch, so that we work together,” Mariga told Okoth on the telephone, adding, “We remain friends and you can always count on my support.”





ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga had asked the supporters to turn up in large numbers to ensure Imran wins the elections by any means necessary.





“This is our bedroom, it must be protected and that is why you all must come and vote in large numbers,” Odinga said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



