Friday November 29, 2019 -Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has given his two cents on Kibra mini poll in which ODM’s Imran Okoth beat Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga.





Speaking through his popular Youtube channel, The Fifth Estate, Mutahi argued that ODM leader Raila Odinga already had Kibra in the grasp of his palms and hence he could not win what he already had.





According to him, Raila gained nothing from retaining the Kibra seat but Deputy President William Ruto would have gained a lot had McDonald Mariga trounced over Imran Okoth.





"In my view, Raila did not win Kibra, William Ruto lost. To clarify, the person who had something to take home was Ruto as the Kibra trophy was already with Raila and he wanted to snatch it," Ngunyi stated.





He noted that Ruto lost terribly and was trying to play down the extent of the loss by accusing Odinga of using violence.





He further stated that this was witnessed after the DP went on a tweeting rant as he tried to provoke his political opponents into a war of words.





To his dismay, Ngunyi argues, Raila remained silent as he already had the 'bedroom' trophy at home.





"I have always said when you hear a man say he is self-made, you are staring at the horrors of unskilled labour," he added.



