Thursday, November 14, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Melinda Gates, the wife of Bill Gates on Tuesday at State House.





Mrs. Gate was among 6,000 world leaders, scholars, advocates, philanthropists and faith leaders who attended the ICPD25 Summit held at KICC on Tuesday.





The aim of the summit is to end maternal deaths, stop gender-based violence and meet demand for family planning - all in 10 years.





After the meeting, Melinda, who is the chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, shared a photo of herself and Uhuru at State House with the caption:





“Thank you, President Kenyatta, for hosting #ICPD25 and for the great progress Kenya has made to increase access to family planning for women and girls.”





However, Kenyans were quick to warn Mrs. Gates not to discuss anything to do with money because they don’t trust Uhuru with money and debts anymore.





Uhuru’s appetite for loans has seen the country’s debt triple with nothing to show for the billions borrowed from China and Kenyans don’t want more loans.





See the post and reaction below.