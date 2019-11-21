0 , , , , ,
Friday, November 22, 2019-An insecure boyfriend bought his bikini obsessed fiance a swimming costume with his face plastered on it to stop other  men from flirting with her at the beach.

The man wanted to stamp authority and send a message to starved hyenas  that he is the only man  who has the password to her goodies.

He described it as the perfect bikini and added that if a man tries to flirt with his girlfriend at the beach where she loves hanging around during free time , he will be greeted by an image of his face even before spotting her sexy body.

Check out photos of the bikini.

