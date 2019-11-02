Saturday, November 2, 2019 - A popular DJ has exposed the rot in the entertainment industry in Kenya and revealed how some female DJs use sex to secure lucrative shows.





Dennis Mutinda alias DJ Tadgue, says he has decided to speak up to warn aspiring female DJs the happenings behind the scenes.





While he didn’t mention names for obvious reasons, the self -declared king of mashups fingered some female DJs living lavish lifestyles but they can’t spin to save their lives.





“One time I was playing at a popular club and I bumped into a guy who gave me the full details. He was the sponsor of a popular female DJ and he showed me evidence that he was financing her lavish lifestyle.





"As we speak, she has moved on from that guy despite all the money he invested in her and from her posts, she seems to be doing very well,” said the DJ Tadgue.





“I have a sister and nieces who look up to me and honestly I wouldn’t want them to be used by people like that. Everyone knows these things are happening but no one speaks up and it’s our small sisters who end up looking up to these female DJs and eventually end up in the same boat,” he adds.





In case you didn’t know, one of the leading female DJs in Kenya, Pierra Makena, used to date veteran promoter, Big Ted, who is the current State House Director of Brand Strategy and Events.



