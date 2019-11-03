Sunday, November 3, 2019 - The police constable attached to Chepkono police post in West Pokot was shot dead by his colleagues on Saturday, November 2, shortly after he killed his father and became violent.





Constable Kelvin Otovolina Man’ong’o, shot and killed his parent on the spot under unclear circumstances.





The father have traveled from Kakamega to visit the son who lives in Chepkono area, Pokot South Sub-County.





When his colleagues went to arrest him, he became violent and tried to grab the gun from one of them.





The resulting confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the suspect who also died on the spot.





The bodies of the police officer and his father were taken to a morgue in Pokot South.



