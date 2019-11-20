Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - A police officer was nabbed in Kisumu collecting bribes, hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, ordered a serious crackdown against corrupt police officers.
Matiang’i gave the orders after Kenyan Police was ranked one of the most corrupt institutions in a report released by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
The cop who operates in Kisumu was nabbed by EACC detectives while collecting bribes.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment