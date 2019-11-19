Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - A photo of brainwashed congregants from Repentance and Holiness Church kneeling down and worshipping fake prophet, David Owuor, has emerged.





They had gone to visit his palatial residence in Runda and when they were un-packaging the goods that they had brought him, they knelt down and started worshipping him like a god.





This is not the first time that Owuor’s congregants are being spotted kneeling down before him.

We understand that they are always instructed to kneel down anytime they are greeting the self-proclaimed mighty prophet or presenting a gift to him.





See this photo.