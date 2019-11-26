Tuesday, November 26, 2019

-The identity of the violent man who was caught on CCTV assaulting a female security guard in Komarocks, Nairobi has been unveiled.





A CCTV footage that is going rounds on social media shows the man confronting the guard and wrestling her to the ground after he was ordered to sign the registration book at the gate.





Here are full details of the shameless dude.





Here is a photo of Justin Miller, the motorist captured on CCTV assaulting a female security guard

Name: Justin

Phone: 0723534432

ID: 26811637

Reg No. KCC 594Y

Time 1620hrs

Place of Incident. Komarock Ph. 5A



