Monday, November 18, 2019 - Peter Kagure the monster Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Major, who murdered his wife and two kids in cold blood, had been ordered by the court to pay Ksh 75, 000 for the upkeep of his children.





It has emerged that the army boss had contested that the two, Shanice Maua (10) and Prince Michael (5), were not his children but DNA results indicated that Mugure was indeed the father.





According to a police report, Mugure had paid the money for only three months but he had been complaining to friends about the court order.





The suspect is said to have asked his estranged wife, Syombua (31), to bring their children to Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki so that they could spend time with them after schools closed.





Detectives investigating the chilling incident suspect that Major Mugure may have first drugged his estranged wife, Joyce Syombua, and their children before strangling them.

On Saturday, he led police to shallow graves where he had buried the three after killing them.





Syombua’s mother, Elizabeth Malombe, has also revealed that she had warned her daughter against taking the kids to Nanyuki and shed light into their troubled marriage.





“My daughter planned to visit Mugure with the children on October 25."



"I, however, warned her that my intuition was not for the visit, and that Mugure should come to Kayole, Nairobi, and see the children; that was on October 24.





“My daughter, however, told me that nothing bad would happen to them, and that Mugure had even sent her bus-fare to visit him in Nanyuki."



"I told her: ‘Okay, go ahead with your plan, but know that I am against it,” said Malombe.





Mugure is expected to be produced in court today where investigators will be seeking more time to hold him for further investigations and possibly more arrests.





The bodies which were taken to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary might also be moved to Nairobi for forensic examination.



