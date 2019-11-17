Sunday, November 17, 2019 -A rogue pastor who has been preying on his brainwashed congregants has taken the prosperity gospel to another level.





The shameless Nigerian pastor who is taking advantage of the gospel to enrich himself has constructed a swimming pool in his church and christened it, “Pool of Bethbesa”, where he charges the congregants 50,000 Nairas( about Ksh 14,000) to swim.





He claims the pool is anointed and once you swim there, all you problems will disappear instantly.





The sick have been flocking to the pastor’s church and paying the money to swim in the “anointed” pool, expecting to received healing.





The rogue pastor who is identified as, Brother Joshua Iginla, is not new to controversy.





He divorced his legally married wife and re-married a side-dish that he impregnated when he was married to his first wife.





See information on the rogue pastor that was shared on twitter.

The pool has healing powers. Enter and your problems disappear. If you want to enter the pool, you have to pay 50K per swim — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 7, 2019





