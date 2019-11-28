Thursday, November 28, 2019 - The Government has been given the green light to hire over 1,000 undercover spies to identify and arrest wealthy tax cheats.





This is after the National Assembly Budgets and Appropriations Committee approved a Sh2 billion budget allocation to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for hiring of the intelligence officers.





The Taxman had made this request outlining that the intelligence officers would be mandated to identify and arrest wealthy tax evaders.

"Increase Sh2 billion to KRA budget for the recruitment of an additional 1,000 officers countrywide in order to generate an additional Sh50 billion in revenue in support of the achievement of this year's revenue targets," the committee's recommendation read in part.





Some wealthy Kenyans have been arrested on tax evasion charges recently as the taxman seeks to crack the whip on tax cheats.





They include Keroche Industries directors, Tabitha and Joseph Karanja, WOW Beverages owner, Humphrey Kariuki, and Mombasa tycoon, Abdi Gedi Amin.





The Taxman has also launched investigations jointly with East African States to smoke out the evaders according to David Yego, the KRA Commissioner in charge of Tax Investigation.





"Expect to see up to 800 individuals and company directors before court by year end as we have enhanced our capacity to investigate the crimes including intelligence sharing among tax authorities from across East Africa," said Yego



