Friday November 22, 2019 - The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) committee that was formed to formulate various recommendations after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has announced that the report is ready and will be handed over to the President on Tuesday next week.





Addressing the media, the committee chaired by Garissa Senator, Yusuf Haji, pointed out that it had finalized putting together opinions from various stakeholders that helped them to compile the final report.

Senator Haji further stated that the committee received and considered more information submitted to them via email and as hard co pies from interested Kenyans ensuring that all were put into consideration.





At the same time, the committee cautioned Kenyans on false information being relayed to them and not emanating from the committee, insisting that the committee would provide enough information before and after the presentation.





“These misrepresentations are designed to sow confusion and divisions among Kenyans, at a time when there is a strong national consensus on the need for cohesion, honesty, and ambition to change our country for the better,” the statement reads.





“We urge members of the press and the public to get in touch with us to confirm the veracity of reports, letters and press releases claiming to be from BBI taskforce,” added the chairman.



