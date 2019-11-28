Thursday November 28, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) lead strategist, David Ndii, has revealed the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is expected to hang his boots in 2022 after a dismal performance as a Head of State.





Uhuru is a scion of the larger Kenyatta dynasty and as things are turning out, he is planning to endorse ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, as his successor in 2022.





Raila Odinga is a scion of the Odinga dynasty that has ruled the Luo community for almost a century.





Commenting about Uhuru‘s succession, Ndii suggested that Deputy President Dr William Ruto would be better than the dynasties.





Dr Ndii contended that should it come to the point that the choice that Kenyans have is between Ruto and the dynasties, then Ruto would be a better choice.

According to the Oxford trained Economist, allowing the dynastic elements to perpetuate their grip on power would mean only one thing, enslavement.





“With Ruto at the top rather than the dynasties, the Kenyan people have a better fighting chance”





"Let me be clear. The imperative for progressive forces is to send both Ruto and the dynasties home.”





“But if God for bid we must suffer one evil let us suffer Ruto—him we have a fighting chance.”





“If we don’t uproot the dynasties in 2022, they will enslave up to our grandchildren.” Ndii said.



