Friday, November 15, 2019 - Kenyans have taken to social media to express their outrage after acting National Treasury CS, Ukur Yatani’s wife, Dr. Gumato Yatani, landed two State jobs on the same day.





Dr. Gumato was appointed on Friday by Education CS George Magoha as the chairperson of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Council where she will serve for a period of three years with effect from November 8th, 2019.





She was also appointed by Industry Trade and Co-operatives CS, Peter Munya, as a member of the Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms in Kenya.





Both appointments were announced in a gazette notice on Friday.





This comes in the wake of public uproar over the appointment of old people into State jobs while there are millions of qualified youth wallowing in joblessness.





Recently, ICT PS, Joe Mucheru, shocked the nation after he appointed a dead person to a state job and when Kenyans raised hell, he replaced the deceased with his wife.





See the reaction from Kenyans below.