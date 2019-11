After the failed SGR project, you have now embarked on an Express Way that will cost Kenyans additional Ksh. 61 billion. This is a lot of money for a 17km road that many Kenyans will never use. We all know that Nairobi traffic is not because of narrow roads. Today, Thika Road has one of the worst traffic jams in Nairobi yet it is the widest. Traffic is caused by unnecessary speed bumps and roundabouts. Ksh 5 billion can get rid of these bumps and roundabouts.