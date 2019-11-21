Thursday November 21, 2019 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has dismissed claims that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because he has been promised the Prime Minister’s position.





Speaking on Thursday, Joho who is also ODM deputy party leader said the handshake is not about creating positions for any individual as opponents claim.





“Where Raila has reached in his career, there is no way he will be looking for a position through the back door,” Joho said.





“Stop hallucinating! Wake up!”





He also said the aim of the BBI is to create an all-inclusive Kenya where no one will raise a machete against another.





“The BBI presents an opportunity for Kenyans to reflect on the issues that affect them the most and work towards resolving them or finding solutions to them,” he said.





Some Kenyans led by Deputy President William Ruto have been claiming that Raila Odinga is pushing BBI because it will create the Prime Minister’s position.



