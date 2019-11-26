Tuesday November 26, 2019 - Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has said Kenya is not a perfect society which is why the Building Bridges Initiative is an idea whose time has come.





Speaking during an interview ahead of the release of the BBI report, Governor Mutua described the release of the reports as a very important time in the country's history.





He termed it as a document that people can believe in and criticised those who think Kenya does not need the changes that are expected to be addressed by the report.





"As the President said, only a fool would say that Kenya is perfect and doesn't need revamping.”





“We are at the foundation stage of laying down a system that we can believe in.”





“Do we need the BBI? Let us look at it," he said, adding that "we could change one or two things here and there," said Mutua.





Mutua urged the public to approach the BBI report with an open mind and unlike the flopped Punguza Mizigo Initiative, he noted that the report is not a Bill.





"Let us keep the options open and BBI is not a Bill, it is a report that will go back to the public for people to look at it and decide if they want it or not," he said.



