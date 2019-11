Thursday, November 21, 2019 - Kenyan beauty and Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Tanasha Donna, was roasted badly by jealous Tanzanians who are yet to believe that a Kenyan lady has stolen the heart of their music icon. - Kenyan beauty and Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Tanasha Donna, was roasted badly by jealous Tanzanians who are yet to believe that a Kenyan lady has stolen the heart of their music icon.





Instead of complementing her beauty in a selfie photo that she posted, they concentrated on her saggy boobs and mocked her, claiming that her boobs have fallen yet she has just given birth to one kid.

Check out this mean comment.