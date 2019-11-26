Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - Ladies are doing crazy things to their bodies in pursuit of beauty.
From enlarging their buttocks and hips to bleaching their skin, the madness is too much.
A video of a lady going through the process of bleaching her skin to transform it totally like what Kenya’s most expensive sex worker, Vera Sidika, did has emerged and shocked netizens.
Why can’t ladies just appreciate their natural beauty?
See video that will leave you speechless.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment