Friday November 29, 2019-

State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has been the talk of the town after he was kicked out of the main dais at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce report on Wednesday.





In a video clip that went viral, Itumbi was seen being escorted away by the Presidential security from the podium alongside other journalists who were covering the event.





Some of the journalists were spared and continued filming, while Itumbi was thrown out by president bodyguards.





Now fresh details have emerged that it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who personally ordered Itumbi to be kicked out from the presidential dais.





Notably during the Wednesday event, the President summoned Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for a chat after which Dr Matiang’i went and said a word to his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.





Moments later, Itumbi, who has in the past voiced his concerns over the BBI initiative, was whisked away from the presidential podium by security officers.



